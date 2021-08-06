Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.08. 122,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,894,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

