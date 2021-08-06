Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.50. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

