Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) fell 8.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $157.38. 30,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 511,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.

Specifically, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

