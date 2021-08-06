Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

