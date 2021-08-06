BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Lowered to $65.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

