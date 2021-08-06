Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.54.

EDR opened at 25.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 26.79. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.