The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $160.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

