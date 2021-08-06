Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Camping World stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 670.50%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

