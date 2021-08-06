Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,910,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $225.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

