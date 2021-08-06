First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

