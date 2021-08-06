D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 151,086 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 151,086 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 86,381 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.