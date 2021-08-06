Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,822 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

