Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $5,393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 146.11%. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

