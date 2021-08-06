Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

