Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

NYSE HVT opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

