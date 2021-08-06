iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.