Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

