Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.