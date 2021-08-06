SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

