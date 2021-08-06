Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.