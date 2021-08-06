Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Hold

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

