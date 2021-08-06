Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $779.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 696,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

