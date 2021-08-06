Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.