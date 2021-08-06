D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 29,642 Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter.

ACKIU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

