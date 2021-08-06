D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,100,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,595,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

KVSA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

