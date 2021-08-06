Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

