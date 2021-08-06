Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 1,546 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

