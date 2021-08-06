Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 7,894 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 463,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,059,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,315,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 440,141 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

