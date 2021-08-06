8,844 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.59 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

