Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,225 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

