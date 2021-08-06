Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.