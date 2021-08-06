Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $4.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $14.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PAG stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

