ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.