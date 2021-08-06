Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

FNDF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59.

