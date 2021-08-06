State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $104.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

