Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

