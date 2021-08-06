Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.99 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.