State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $369,000 Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

