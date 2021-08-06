State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $361,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

