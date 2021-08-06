Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenable were worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 248.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 91.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 234,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 43.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.54 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

