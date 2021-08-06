State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 179,515 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,528,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 384,532 shares during the period.

Shares of BUR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

BUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

