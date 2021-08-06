Morgan Stanley Acquires 211,311 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 409.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.59% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.