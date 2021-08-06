Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Euronav were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

