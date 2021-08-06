State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.