James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,800 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,800 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $21,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

