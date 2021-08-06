Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $48,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

