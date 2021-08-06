New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.