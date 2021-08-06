Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RELX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

