SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

