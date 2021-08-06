Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.92. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.